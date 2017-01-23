Memorial marker in Horseshoe Bay honors DPS Ranger who died in 1987

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Thirty years after being killed in the line of duty while rescuing a kidnapped child in Horseshoe Bay, the state is honoring Texas Ranger Stan Guffey with a memorial marker.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, members of Guffey’s family along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Rangers Association Foundation attended a dedication ceremony at the Horseshoe Bay Police Department. A patrol boat at the police department was also named in his honor.

On Jan. 22, 1987, Guffey was shot and killed while helping 2-year-old Kara Leigh Whitehead from a kidnapper. Police say the kidnapper, Brent Beeler, had already murdered an employee of the girl’s family. Ranger John Aycock shot and killed Beeler.

“For more than 18 years, Ranger Guffey proudly served the people of Texas, selflessly shouldering the tremendous risks and responsibilities associated with being a peace officer,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS is eternally grateful for his service and unwavering commitment to protecting others – no matter the cost – and this monument will be a constant reminder of his heroic service.”

Guffey was posthumously awarded a Medal of Valor by DPS for his heroic actions.