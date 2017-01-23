Memorial marker in Horseshoe Bay honors DPS Ranger who died in 1987

By Published:
Texas Ranger Stan Guffey died on Jan. 22, 1987 in Horseshoe Bay. (DPS)
Texas Ranger Stan Guffey died on Jan. 22, 1987 in Horseshoe Bay. (DPS)

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Thirty years after being killed in the line of duty while rescuing a kidnapped child in Horseshoe Bay, the state is honoring Texas Ranger Stan Guffey with a memorial marker.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, members of Guffey’s family along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Rangers Association Foundation attended a dedication ceremony at the Horseshoe Bay Police Department. A patrol boat at the police department was also named in his honor.

On Jan. 22, 1987, Guffey was shot and killed while helping 2-year-old Kara Leigh Whitehead from a kidnapper. Police say the kidnapper, Brent Beeler, had already murdered an employee of the girl’s family. Ranger John Aycock shot and killed Beeler.

“For more than 18 years, Ranger Guffey proudly served the people of Texas, selflessly shouldering the tremendous risks and responsibilities associated with being a peace officer,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS is eternally grateful for his service and unwavering commitment to protecting others – no matter the cost – and this monument will be a constant reminder of his heroic service.”

Guffey was posthumously awarded a Medal of Valor by DPS for his heroic actions.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s