Longhorns win thriller

AUSTIN–(KXAN)

After finding so many different ways to lose close games, Texas came back from five points down with 17 seconds to go to beat Oklahoma 84-83 at the Erwin Center on Monday night. Freshman Andrew Jones hit the game winning three pointer with 1.8 seconds to go after OU’s Khadeem Lattin missed two free throws. Jones finished with 16 points and hit all three of his three point attempts. Sophomore Eric Davis Jr. hit a three with 11.5 seconds to go to cut the OU lead to two before the missed free throws. Davis hit 5-10 from 3 and finished with 18 points. Senior Shaq Cleare led the scoring with a career high 23 points.

Texas snapped a five game losing streak and improved to 8-12 and 2-6 in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns play at Georgia on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.