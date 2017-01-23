Lawmakers face criticism for social media response to Women’s March

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women’s march weren’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Kintner declined to comment Monday after initially suggesting he would issue a statement later. He urged reporters following him to “go do research,” but refused to elaborate.

“Give me an hour,” he said as he walked past reporters in the Capitol.

His retweet drew fierce criticism on social media, and by mid-Monday morning, Kintner had deactivated his account. Before he did so, he responded to one Twitter critic with, “Right out of the liberal playbook, take a joke & claim victim-hood.”

The blunt-spoken lawmaker paid a $1,000 fine last year for misuse of state property after he admitted to engaging in mutual masturbation in July 2015 with a woman using Skype, an online video-chatting service. Kintner reported the transgression to the Nebraska State Patrol after the woman threatened to expose the encounter unless he paid her $4,500.

The ordeal drew calls for him to resign from top state officials, including Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, but Kintner refused to bow to public pressure. He even faced threats of impeachment from fellow senators, although no lawmaker has taken steps to do so.

In Indiana, a lawmaker is apologizing for an “offensive” message about women who attended the Women’s March on Washington, but says he doesn’t know how it was posted to his Facebook account.

The meme says, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” and appears to include a photo of women participating in Saturday’s march. It has since been deleted.

Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis says the post does not represent his views toward women and that it is “unclear” how the post appeared on his Facebook page. Sandlin says he was “horrified” by the meme and immediately removed it. He says he changed his passwords.

His spokesman, Matt Werner, confirmed the content of the message but declined to comment further.