H-E-B opens Whataburger attached to its convenience store in Hutto

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Burgers or sushi? H-E-B is putting the choice at your fingertips with a new collaboration in Hutto.

The grocery store chain has opened the first Whataburger drive-thru in Central Texas connected to its convenience store at the H-E-B plus! in Hutto.

Located at 5000 Gattis School Road, next to State Highway 130, the H-E-B plus! first opened its doors in November 2016. Starting Monday, when you go to fuel up your car, you can grab a burger and fries to go. In addition to Whataburger, H-E-B says their fresh-focused convenience store will feature hand-rolled sushi, salads, sandwiches and pizza, perfect for grab-and-go.

Both the Whataburger and the convenience store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The fuel station has 10 pumps and a car wash in the parking lot.

The H-E-B plus! is also getting the company’s first “Optical by H-E-B” store, which will provide opticians with a state-of-the art digital measurement system. “Customers will be engaged throughout every step of the process so they can make an educated decision about the best treatment and most affordable option for themselves and their family,” Greg Douglas, director of Optical by H-E-B, said.

H-E-B operates more than 370 stores in Texas and Mexico, celebrating its 110th anniversary in 2015.