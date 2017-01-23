Groups urge lawmakers to enact ‘Constitutional Carry’ in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If some Texas lawmakers get their way, most Texans would be able to carry a gun without a license.

Lone Star Gun Rights and Texans for Accountable Government want lawmakers to pass “constitutional carry.” It would let anyone who can legally own a firearm carry it where people with a license can now.

They say requiring licenses infringes on the Second Amendment, because of the fees required to obtain and renew it.

The group still wants people to be able to get licenses, because they are required to carry guns in most states.

The organizations says Texans are currently required to do the following to carry a handgun on their person in public:

Paying a $140 nonrefundable initial tax

Submitting fingerprints and a photo

Paying $75 for the training requirements

Paying $70 renewal tax every 5 years thereafter

The groups call the above requirements “de facto gun owner registration” in Texas.