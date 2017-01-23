Groups urge lawmakers to enact ‘Constitutional Carry’ in Texas

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - A holstered gun (Nexstar File Photo)
FILE - A holstered gun (Nexstar File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If some Texas lawmakers get their way, most Texans would be able to carry a gun without a license.

Lone Star Gun Rights and Texans for Accountable Government want lawmakers to pass “constitutional carry.” It would let anyone who can legally own a firearm carry it where people with a license can now.

They say requiring licenses infringes on the Second Amendment, because of the fees required to obtain and renew it.

The group still wants people to be able to get licenses, because they are required to carry guns in most states.

The organizations says Texans are currently required to do the following to carry a handgun on their person in public:

  • Paying a $140 nonrefundable initial tax
  • Submitting fingerprints and a photo
  • Paying $75 for the training requirements
  • Paying $70 renewal tax every 5 years thereafter

The groups call the above requirements “de facto gun owner registration” in Texas.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s