Group pushes legislature on money for after school programs

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Education advocates were at the Capitol Monday pushing for better Expanded Learning Opportunities.

Texas Partnership For Out of School Time said without more funding — services could get cut. Their goal during this state legislative session — talk to lawmakers about providing resources for a grant program. It would allow school districts to implement afterschool programs.

Right now, most of the ELO money comes from the federal government. A bill was filed in the 83rd legislative session asking for more money and continues on during this legislative session.

The state budget, however, is already stretched pretty thin.

“There are options for parents out there,” said parent Vangie Serrano. “You don’t have to be sitting at work stressed out wondering where your kid is at or who with they are with. Extended care has provided a safe environment they allow your child to grow with them and also it’s affordable.”

President Trump promised on the campaign trail his first budget would include an additional $20 billion raised by re-prioritizing federal dollars. Federal lawmakers, however, can cut that money.

There are 1.5 million children in Texas who would be involved in an afterschool program if there was one accessible and affordable in their area.