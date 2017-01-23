Group pushes legislature on money for after school programs

Alicia-Inns By Published: Updated:
Texas State Capitol building. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
Texas State Capitol building. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Education advocates were at the Capitol Monday pushing for better Expanded Learning Opportunities.

Texas Partnership For Out of School Time said without more funding — services could get cut. Their goal during this state legislative session — talk to lawmakers about providing resources for a grant program.  It would allow school districts to implement afterschool programs.

Right now, most of the ELO money comes from the federal government. A bill was filed in the 83rd legislative session asking for more money and continues on during this legislative session.

The state budget, however, is already stretched pretty thin.

“There are options for parents out there,” said parent Vangie Serrano. “You don’t have to be sitting at work stressed out wondering where your kid is at or who with they are with. Extended care has provided a safe environment they allow your child to grow with them and also it’s affordable.”

President Trump promised on the campaign trail his first budget would include an additional $20 billion raised by re-prioritizing federal dollars. Federal lawmakers, however, can cut that money.

There are 1.5 million children in Texas who would be involved in an afterschool program if there was one accessible and affordable in their area.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s