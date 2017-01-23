Grass fire destroys 60 acres, barn and tractor in Fayette County

WALDECK, Texas (KXAN) – A large grass fire in Fayette County on Sunday is believed to have been started by the remnants of a controlled burn from last week.

The fire was first reported in the Waldeck area on Bell Settlement Road off of Farm to Market 1291 just before 2 p.m. Heavy smoke prompted a response by three firefighting agencies and law enforcement for traffic control.

Sixty acres of land and a barn containing a tractor and other equipment were destroyed. Thirty-five bales of hay were also burned.

Investigators said high winds re-sparked the controlled burn that happened in the area several days previous.

No one was hurt during the fire.