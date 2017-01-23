Grass fire destroys 60 acres, barn and tractor in Fayette County

By Published: Updated:
fILE - Fayette County Sheriff's Office logo (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
fILE - Fayette County Sheriff's Office logo (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

WALDECK, Texas (KXAN) – A large grass fire in Fayette County on Sunday is believed to have been started by the remnants of a controlled burn from last week.

The fire was first reported in the Waldeck area on Bell Settlement Road off of Farm to Market 1291 just before 2 p.m. Heavy smoke prompted a response by three firefighting agencies and law enforcement for traffic control.

Sixty acres of land and a barn containing a tractor and other equipment were destroyed. Thirty-five bales of hay were also burned.

Investigators said high winds re-sparked the controlled burn that happened in the area several days previous.

No one was hurt during the fire.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s