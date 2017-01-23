Georgetown man arrested for embezzlement in Pennsylvania

Associated Press Published:
burning-money

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Texas man has admitted he stole nearly $850,000 from a Pittsburgh-based health care giant where he worked by arranging to hire his wife and a friend as ghost workers.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Ronald Locy faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty last week to embezzlement in connection with health care.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Locy, of Georgetown, Texas, was the senior director in the claims department for UPMC Health Plan.

Prosecutors say Locy’s wife received more than $785,000 from 2005 to 2013 even though she never worked for the health plan.

Authorities say bogus documents, including performance reviews, were entered into the health plan’s database because of Locy.

Another person was placed on the payroll for $61,000.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s