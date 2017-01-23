Frito, the dog, takes to social media to find his siblings

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — If humans can take to social media to find their family members, why can’t dogs?

Frito, a one-and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua mix, along with his human mom are turning to Facebook in hopes of finding his brothers and sisters who were adopted from Texas Humane Heroes back in October 2015. On Sept. 21, 2015, Frito (then named Sherman) and his six siblings were transferred to Texas Humane Heroes from Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco to find their new forever homes. All seven puppies were adopted out.

Now, Frito’s owner, Corie Gemmiti, is trying to arrange a play date with Frito’s siblings. In a social media post, Gemmiti took a photograph of Frito (dressed in a dapper bow tie!) sitting next to a sign asking if anyone knows where: Domino, Snow, Raven, Cali, Buddy and Aspen went.

“Frito has a funny little personality so I thought it would be a cute idea to get them together and see how alike they all are after being adopted separately and apart for almost a year and a half,” says Gemmiti.

Once Frito’s siblings are identified, they will try to organize a play date at the Leander Adoption Center in February. A spokesperson for Texas Humane Heroes says they’ve heard from one owner directly but several other dog owners have been in touch with the foster group.