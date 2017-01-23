Burnet schools search for ‘young people’ responsible for vandalism

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) – Two Burnet CISD school buildings were vandalized over the weekend, according to a Facebook post made by Superintendent Keith McBurnett.

The former Burnet Elementary and current Quest High School were both vandalized with broken windows and discharged fire extinguishers Saturday night. An additional window was also broken on Sunday night.

McBurnett said a similar scenario happened two weeks ago at Burnet Elementary and the new AgriLife Extension Building. He said there is ‘ample evidence’ the culprits are ‘young people.’

Parents are being urged to watch for fire extinguisher powder on clothing and to be mindful of where their children are on late weekend nights.

Anyone who may know the responsible parties are asked to tell a school administrator or make an anonymous report to the Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477.