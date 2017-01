AUSTIN (KXAN) – Barton Springs Pool has reopened after a heavy rains caused a need for closure.

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department said their staff had to assess pool conditions as floodwaters receded.

The pool was closed in August 2016 when flash flooding hit Barton Creek and again in May and June.

For more information, you can call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at 512-867-3080 or Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration Training Center at 512-974-9330.