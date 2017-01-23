Austin considers boycotting official use of Trump products

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Austin’s Human Rights Commission is discussing a potential recommendation to city council that would ban the city from using any Trump products or services.

KXAN spoke with a Trump supporter, as well as the Travis County Taxpayer’s Union, who both said the city should be spending its time on matters it can control, like traffic, for example.

At the commission meeting Monday night, commissioners said the resolution is really symbolic, but sends an important message that Austin is welcoming and inclusive.

