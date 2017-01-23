Austin considers boycotting official use of Trump products

Kylie-Mcgivern_Web_Headshot By Published:
President Donald Trump sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017 (KXAN)
President Donald Trump sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017 (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Austin’s Human Rights Commission is discussing a potential recommendation to city council that would ban the city from using any Trump products or services.

KXAN spoke with a Trump supporter, as well as the Travis County Taxpayer’s Union, who both said the city should be spending its time on matters it can control, like traffic, for example.

At the commission meeting Monday night, commissioners said the resolution is really symbolic, but sends an important message that Austin is welcoming and inclusive.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Kylie McGivern explains the commission’s intent and potential recommendation to the city council. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s