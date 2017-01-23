Alec Baldwin to host SNL for 17th time

NEW YORK (KXAN/AP) — If you’re yearning for more of Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Donald Trump, you’ll love the news that Baldwin is hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 11 for a record-setting 17th time.
On Monday morning, SNL tweeted a picture showing Alec Baldwin and musical guest Ed Sheeran scheduled for Feb. 11. Baldwin has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, and while most of the comments on his performance have been positive, Trump himself didn’t think it was all that funny.
February’s appearance will actually be Baldwin’s first time hosting the show since 2011, that’s when he surpassed Steve Martin as the person who has hosted the show the most times.
