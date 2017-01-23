Alec Baldwin to host SNL for 17th time

NEW YORK (KXAN/AP) — If you’re yearning for more of Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Donald Trump, you’ll love the news that Baldwin is hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 11 for a record-setting 17th time.

On Monday morning, SNL tweeted a picture showing Alec Baldwin and musical guest Ed Sheeran scheduled for Feb. 11. Baldwin has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, and while most of the comments on his performance have been positive, Trump himself didn’t think it was all that funny.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

February’s appearance will actually be Baldwin’s first time hosting the show since 2011, that’s when he surpassed Steve Martin as the person who has hosted the show the most times.

Just going to put this here. #SNL pic.twitter.com/AmFSlwBTOB — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2017

