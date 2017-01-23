3 dead, 2 hurt identified in Texas double murder-suicide

Associated Press Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

MANVEL, Texas (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a man fatally shot two people and wounded his wife and another woman before killing himself at a Houston-area home.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said the suspect, 28-year-old Muhammad Hasan Nawazkhan, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dispatchers received a call early Sunday from an unidentified man saying he’d shot his wife. Deputies found Nawazkhan’s body and the other victims at a home in Manvel.

Officials say the wife, 31-year-old Lesly Paredes, survived being shot in the face and was hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition. Another woman, 36-year-old Maria Paredes-Paz, was shot in the abdomen and was treated and released from a hospital.

A sheriff’s statement says Alexy R. Garcia and Carlos Antonio Garcia-Cerna were dead at the scene.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s