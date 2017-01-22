Strong winds fuel fires, cause damage across area

Strong winds toppled a gas station canopy at 7-Eleven on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Strong winds toppled a gas station canopy at 7-Eleven on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wind gusts up to 50 mph fanned flames in at least two brush fires in Central Texas Sunday. Meanwhile, trees, power lines and gas station canopies in the area struggled to cope with the strong winds.

The first fire happened near the community of Stairtown, about five miles west of Luling. Caldwell County emergency officials said 12 to 14 acres were scorched near State Highway 80 and FM 671. The fire has been contained.

A larger fire started a few hours later in Pflugerville. Firefighters were dispatched to Heatherwilde Boulevard at Highway 45 just after 5:20 p.m. The fire burned 20 acres, but not structures were affected. Pflugerville FD units responded, with help from Round Rock and Hutto fire departments.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory were both in effect until 6 p.m. for most of Central Texas.

The strong winds also caused the canopy at a 7-Eleven gas station on North Lamar to topple. Power went out for more than 1,400 Austin Energy customers around Riverside Drive and Interstate 35, as tree limbs cracked and fell on power lines.

Winds clocked in at 43 mph at Camp Mabry and 46 mph at ABIA.

Wind damage in Central Texas, Jan. 22, 2017

