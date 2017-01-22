Strong winds fuel fires, cause damage across area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wind gusts up to 50 mph fanned flames in at least two brush fires in Central Texas Sunday. Meanwhile, trees, power lines and gas station canopies in the area struggled to cope with the strong winds.

The first fire happened near the community of Stairtown, about five miles west of Luling. Caldwell County emergency officials said 12 to 14 acres were scorched near State Highway 80 and FM 671. The fire has been contained.

Wildland Fire FM671 & HWY 80. Fire contained. 12-14 acres reported scorched. pic.twitter.com/IHmDhKouiD — Emergency Management (@CCTXOEM) January 22, 2017

A larger fire started a few hours later in Pflugerville. Firefighters were dispatched to Heatherwilde Boulevard at Highway 45 just after 5:20 p.m. The fire burned 20 acres, but not structures were affected. Pflugerville FD units responded, with help from Round Rock and Hutto fire departments.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory were both in effect until 6 p.m. for most of Central Texas.

The strong winds also caused the canopy at a 7-Eleven gas station on North Lamar to topple. Power went out for more than 1,400 Austin Energy customers around Riverside Drive and Interstate 35, as tree limbs cracked and fell on power lines.

Winds clocked in at 43 mph at Camp Mabry and 46 mph at ABIA.

Wind damage in Central Texas, Jan. 22, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Strong winds toppled this tree in south Austin on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Viewer/Alisa Miller) Strong winds toppled this fence in south Austin on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Viewer/Mike MacKenzie) Strong winds flipped this trampoline in Liberty Hill on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Viewer/Charlsie Ann) Strong winds toppled a gas station canopy at 7-Eleven on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets) Winds whip up Lake Buchanan on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Viewer) Firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire in Pflugerville on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire in Pflugerville on Jan. 22, 2017 (KXAN Viewer)