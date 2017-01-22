Runners gather for the annual 3M Half Marathon

Runners keeping their pace during the 3M Half Marathon Jan. 22, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 6,500 runners rushed past the starting line of the of the 23rd annual 3M Half Marathon early Sunday morning.

The marathon began on Stonelake Boulevard near Loop 360 where runners headed south near MoPac and passed the finish line on 17th Street and Congress Avenue.

The 3M Half Marathon partners with 3Mgives, supporting their beneficiary Girlstart which provides year-round STEM programs for girls in grades K-12.

For more information about the 3M Half Marathon, click here.

