PHOTOS: Women’s March on Austin becomes largest march in Texas history

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — More than 50,000 people gathered downtown for the Women’s March on Austin.

Austinites and people from across state headed to the Texas Capitol Saturday afternoon to march for human rights, equality and public safety.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Austin, Texas right now. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensMarch?src=hash”>#WomensMarch</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/TnuLcobEp5″>pic.twitter.com/TnuLcobEp5</a></p>&mdash; Lonely Child (@thisisbray) <a href=”https://twitter.com/thisisbray/status/822890502076895232″>January 21, 2017</a></blockquote>
More than 600 marches took place on Saturday, exceeding more than 2.5 million participants around the world.

Here are some of pictures KXAN viewers took of the Women’s March on Austin:

