Man killed in Martindale fatal crash

A man is dead in a single vehicle crash in Martindale. (Caldwell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Photo)
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston man is dead following a single vehicle crash late Saturday night.

The crash happened on TX-80 and FM 1979 just before midnight in Martindale.

According to Caldwell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, the man was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Chevy Silverado pickup when he hit a guardrail and left the roadway. The driver of the truck traveled nearly 250 feet down an embankment before crashing into the base of the bridge directly under TX-80 where he was ejected from the vehicle.

TX-80 was closed for approximately 4 hours to investigate the crash.

It is unknown if the driver was under the influence.

