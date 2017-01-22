Local musicians hold benefit for venue that shut down abruptly

Related Coverage Strange Brew abruptly closes; benefit show to help employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After they showed up to work and found the doors lock, some local musicians held a benefit Sunday to help those who worked at a venue that shut down abruptly.

Strange Brew, on Manchaca Road near Stassney Lane, closed its doors earlier this month after failing to pay rent.

The owner of Donn’s Depot, a downtown piano bar, and his staff volunteered to come in on their day off to help Sunday. Half a dozen artists gave up their time to help the sound engineers, baristas and other employees who are now out of a job.

“One thing that happens every time one of these businesses closes, the people that get hurt the most are the ones who actually make it magic,” said benefit organizer and musician Hilary Claire Adamson. “As a performer, we see it all the time, so what makes a place stand out as amazing is the people that work there every single day.”

Proceeds from the show will be split evenly between Strange Brew employees.

Organizers have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the former employees.