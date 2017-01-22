Local musicians hold benefit for venue that shut down abruptly

By Published:
Musicians held a benefit on Jan. 22, 2017, for Strange Brew, which abruptly closed earlier in the month. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Musicians held a benefit on Jan. 22, 2017, for Strange Brew, which abruptly closed earlier in the month. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After they showed up to work and found the doors lock, some local musicians held a benefit Sunday to help those who worked at a venue that shut down abruptly.

Strange Brew, on Manchaca Road near Stassney Lane, closed its doors earlier this month after failing to pay rent.

The owner of Donn’s Depot, a downtown piano bar, and his staff volunteered to come in on their day off to help Sunday. Half a dozen artists gave up their time to help the sound engineers, baristas and other employees who are now out of a job.

“One thing that happens every time one of these businesses closes, the people that get hurt the most are the ones who actually make it magic,” said benefit organizer and musician Hilary Claire Adamson. “As a performer, we see it all the time, so what makes a place stand out as amazing is the people that work there every single day.”

Proceeds from the show will be split evenly between Strange Brew employees.

Organizers have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the former employees.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s