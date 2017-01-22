1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at San Antonio mall

By Published: Updated:
San Antonio police are investigating a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall on Jan. 22, 2017 (WOAI-TV San Antonio Photo)
San Antonio police are investigating a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall on Jan. 22, 2017 (WOAI-TV San Antonio Photo)

San Antonio police confirm one person has been killed in a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects were attempting to rob the Kay Jewelers store inside the mall, around 3:30 p.m., according to SAPD Chief William McManus. When they left the store, they encountered two witnesses who tried to intervene. One of those people was shot and killed by the suspects.

Another bystander, who has a concealed carry license, shot the suspect who fired the fatal shot. The suspect was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.

The second suspect then ran through the mall, shooting at another six other victims, McManus said. Three of those people were injured by gunshots. Two others have non-shooting injuries.

The suspect fled the mall, and police are still searching for the suspect. They do confirm the mall is now secure.

Mayor Taylor is asking anyone with information to come forward, and said the shooting is a reminder that “San Antonio is not immune to the violence that we’ve been seeing plague our nation.”

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s