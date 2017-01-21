Women’s March on Austin to kick off at Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people from across the state are expected to gather at the state Capitol for the Women’s March on Austin Saturday afternoon.

After the inauguration of President Trump, people across the country have also gathered for the Women’s March on Washington. The march in Austin is one of over 670 sister marches across the world.

A prayer service in front of the St. David’s Episcopal Church kicked off at 10 a.m., following the march at noon.

Marchers will leave the Capitol to walk down Congress Ave, toward 6th Street and head north on Lavaca to loop back again at the south steps of the Capitol.

The event will showcase a number of keynote speakers and performers including former Senator Wendy Davis, Representative Senfronia Thompson and speaker Lizzie Velasquez.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon will bring in the latest updates during the Women’s March on Austin.