Women’s March on Austin to kick off at Capitol

By Published: Updated:
A large group begins to gather at the St. David's Episcopal Church before the Women's March on Austin, Jan. 21, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)
A large group begins to gather at the St. David's Episcopal Church before the Women's March on Austin, Jan. 21, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people from across the state are expected to gather at the state Capitol for the Women’s March on Austin Saturday afternoon.

After the inauguration of President Trump, people across the country have also gathered for the Women’s March on Washington. The march in Austin is one of over 670 sister marches across the world.

A prayer service in front of the St. David’s Episcopal Church kicked off at 10 a.m., following the march at noon.

Marchers will leave the Capitol to walk down Congress Ave, toward 6th Street and head north on Lavaca to loop back again at the south steps of the Capitol.

The event will showcase a number of keynote speakers and performers including former Senator Wendy Davis, Representative Senfronia Thompson and speaker Lizzie Velasquez.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon will bring in the latest updates during the Women’s March on Austin.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s