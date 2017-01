AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in southeast Austin Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the call in the 1100 block of Montopolis Drive just before 4:45 p.m.

Police say the incident may have been a robbery attempt. The woman, in her 70s or 80s, was stabbed in the shoulder. She was taken to Brackenridge hospital, but her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.