Texas can’t slow down the Kansas backcourt in loss

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 18 points, Frank Mason III added 17 and No. 2 Kansas beat Texas 79-67 on Saturday.

Freshman Josh Jackson chipped in 15 points for the Jayhawks while Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points and Landen Lucas had 12 rebounds.

Kansas (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) hovered between a six- and eight-point lead for most of the second half. The Jayhawks only pulled away with 60 seconds remaining, as Graham and Mykhailiuk hit back-to-back corner 3-pointers in front of the Kansas bench.

Texas (7-12, 1-6) opened the game with five turnovers in the first 4 minutes, letting the Jayhawks run out to a quick 10-point lead. Texas managed to cut the deficit to three points with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half, but that was as close as the Longhorns would get.

Freshman Jarrett Allen posted season-highs with 22 points and 19 rebounds for Texas. Eric Davis Jr. added 12 points and Shaquille Cleare scored 11 points.

