No. 12 Texas women 8-0 in Big 12, roll past Texas Tech

AP Published:
Texas coach Karen Aston addresses a referee during the team's NCAA college baskettball game against Kansas State, during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Deborah Cannon/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to lead No. 12 Texas to a 77-57 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night for its 12th straight win.

Texas extends its program-best Big 12 Conference start to 8-0. The Longhorns opened conference play 5-0 three times, the latest during the 2015-16 season.

Brooke McCarty had 14 points and Ariel Atkins added 13 for Texas (14-4, 8-0), which swept the season series against Texas Tech (11-7, 3-4) for the fourth consecutive year.

Jada Terry scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders, who have lost two straight by double digits. Dayo Olabode added 10 points.

Texas had a double-digit lead late in the first quarter and built a 42-26 halftime lead. The Longhorns had their largest lead, 74-47 with six minutes to play.

