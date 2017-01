AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire heavily damaged multiple storage units in Central Austin Saturday morning.

It happened at the AAA Self Storage on the 6700 block of Shirley Ave. around 11 a.m.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire involved two storage units in the area. Crews were able to control the fire and salvage and overhaul the units affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.