Comparing the benefits of testosterone restoration and replacement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Therapy using topical treatments often lower sperm counts. However, while testosterone replacement effectively improves the symptoms of “low T,” it causes the body to produce even less of its own testosterone. Sperm counts also decrease because the body needs its own testosterone to produce sperm.

Reproductive Urologist at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center Dr. Parviz Kavoussi was in the KXAN studio to talk about the difference between testosterone restoration and replacement and about his latest research.