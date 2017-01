AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas is a non-profit which matches adult volunteers and children to build create positive, influential relationships together.

Now in its 46th year, the program is celebrating their time in Austin with a new mentoring center.

Brenda Lindfors and Jamie Avila were in the KXAN studio to talk about the grand opening of the Bennett-Rathgeber Mentoring Center.