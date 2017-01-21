Austin police searching for missing elderly man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man last seen early Saturday morning.

Police say 95-year-old Howard Slataper was seen at the 100 block of Oertli Lane in north Austin at around 12:30 a.m.

Slataper is described as a white male and who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black/green flannel pajama pants and black slippers. Slataper also uses a walker and has physical limitations.

Detectives say they are concerned for Slataper’s welfare. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.