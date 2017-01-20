Woman who had ‘high unlike any other’ after brutal stabbing gets 15 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman who wrote she experienced ‘a high unlike any other’ after stabbing another woman 21 times in March of 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Pearl Moen, who was 17-years-old at the time of the attack, hid in the bushes and attacked a woman because she wanted to know what it would feel like to kill someone, according to diary entries found in her home.

In the diary, she goes on to call herself a “homicidal psychopath with a deep hatred towards people.” The diary also had a drawing of a male and female lying in a blanket on the sidewalk which, according to police, was exactly what the victim and a male friend were doing just prior to the attack.

“I always thought she would walk around with guilt, but knowing she had this joy and this pride is very unsettling,” said the victim, a 23-year-old nurse, who spoke with KXAN after Moen was charged with Attempted Murder.

According to a release by Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore, Moen had a history of drug use and psychological issues, but no previous criminal record.

The victim addressed Moen at her sentencing, saying she was “glad the defendant stabbed her rather than a child, an elderly person or someone who could not defend themselves.”

The victim also said her background in the medical field allowed her to save her own life.

Pearl Moen’s diary entry:

“So, okay I’ll start with the exciting bit. I stabbed an innocent woman to death earlier today (well yesterday since it’s 1 a.m.)…It was absolutely fantastic. Murder gives me a high unlike any other, it feels like this crisp unreality, flashing and sparkling, adrenaline and shock. Fight or flight mode. How do I even go about describing it. The whole thing was unreal. I’m so proud of myself. I stabbed her like 20 times. Maybe more…She screamed and grabbed at me, saying ‘What the [expletive]?! Help! Leave!’ For now I should explain why. Other than the fact that I’m a homicidal psychopath. I have a deep hatred towards people right now..Yesterday I lost my other gold ring I’ve worn all my life on a chain around my neck as it was ripped off by a girl I was murdering. Fate is weird.”