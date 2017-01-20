Wanted Blanco County sex offender surrenders to deputies

Related Coverage Police need help finding Bexar Co. sex offender

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A registered sex offender wanted by authorities in Blanco County has surrendered.

Sonny Ray Byrne, who was convicted for the sexual assault of a child in 2011, was believed to be in San Antonio or New Braunfels. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office notified Blanco County authorities Friday morning that Byrne had turned himself in.

Byrne did not show up to renew his sex offender registration. He now faces two charges for failing to comply with the registration requirements for sex offenders.

His last known address was on McKinney Loop in Blanco County. The Blanco sheriff thanked everyone who called in tips.