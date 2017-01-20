Trump’s Inaugural address by the numbers

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts, as his wife Melania holds the bible, and with his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Bourg/Pool Photo via AP)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump spoke for about 16 minutes in his Inaugural Address to Americans. Below you’ll find a visualization of the words and themes that appeared most often in his speech.

Invoking again his campaign slogan of “Make America great again,” Donald Trump has wrapped up his first speech as president of the United States. His inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol included a pledge to empower what he called America’s “forgotten men and women.” In his speech following his swearing-in, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads — lamenting crime, shuttered factories and weakened American leadership. Trump vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

President Trump says that he will govern the country by putting America first. In his inaugural address, Trump pledged that “from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand” and that “from this day forward it’s going to be only America first.” Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and


Other Inaugural Speeches by the numbers

InsideGov | Graphiq
InsideGov | Graphiq
InsideGov | Graphiq
InsideGov | Graphiq
InsideGov | Graphiq

