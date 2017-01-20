WATCH: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama are welcoming President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House.

The Obamas have greeted the Trumps at the grand North Portico, the column-lined entrance facing Pennsylvania Avenue.

Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump initially reached to shake Michelle Obama’s hand, but the first lady instead gave her a hug.

The families will have coffee and tea at a reception that’s closed to the media.

Trump and his wife, Melania, stepped out of the government guest house next to the White House just after 8:30 a.m. and took a motorcade for the short drive to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s team are starting to arrive as Inauguration Day festivities get underway.

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. at Blair House — the government guest house across from the White House. It’s where Trump stayed on his final night before becoming president.

Also seen arriving are senior adviser and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and communications aide Hope Hicks.

