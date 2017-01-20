Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As severe weather ripped across Texas this week, one Houston driver had a closer call than most. The cell phone video — the most watched video on KXAN.com this week — showed the approaching tornado. KXAN Viewers also paid close attention to an update in a shooting last month outside the Yellow Rose strip club. The wife of the man shot by a security guard is now suing the club over the incident. The family is seeking more than $1 million. Another story that gained a large following was the police stop of Ricky Williams in Tyler while he was there for the Earl Campbell Award ceremony. These are the top five videos on KXAN.com this week.

Advertisement