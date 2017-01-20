Teen who stabbed mom with screwdriver arrested, injured in Illinois

By Published: Updated:
William Bryars (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
William Bryars (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs teen who stabbed his mom with a screwdriver has been arrested in Alton, Illinois after days on the run.

Earlier this week, police were called to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Limestone Trail, near US 290. William Michael Bryars, 17, drove away in his mother’s vehicle after attacking and beating her with a hammer, according to investigators.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Bryars was caught after leading US Marshals on a brief police chase Friday around 10:45 a.m. Bryars crashed while trying to evade arrest. He was injured in the collision and is being treated at an Illinois hospital.

On Tuesday, police warned the public that Bryars was armed and dangerous after fleeing from his Dripping Springs home. He was initially believed to be heading to Missouri after making threats to other family members, the sheriff said.

His mother was taken to an Austin-area hospital on Tuesday where she is being treated for her injuries.

It is not known when Bryars will be extradited to Texas.

William Michael Bryars, 17, is accused of assaulting his mom at their home in the 400 block of Limestone Trail in Dripping Springs on Jan. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost)
William Michael Bryars, 17, is accused of assaulting his mom at their home in the 400 block of Limestone Trail in Dripping Springs on Jan. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s