Teen who stabbed mom with screwdriver arrested, injured in Illinois

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs teen who stabbed his mom with a screwdriver has been arrested in Alton, Illinois after days on the run.

Earlier this week, police were called to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Limestone Trail, near US 290. William Michael Bryars, 17, drove away in his mother’s vehicle after attacking and beating her with a hammer, according to investigators.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Bryars was caught after leading US Marshals on a brief police chase Friday around 10:45 a.m. Bryars crashed while trying to evade arrest. He was injured in the collision and is being treated at an Illinois hospital.

On Tuesday, police warned the public that Bryars was armed and dangerous after fleeing from his Dripping Springs home. He was initially believed to be heading to Missouri after making threats to other family members, the sheriff said.

His mother was taken to an Austin-area hospital on Tuesday where she is being treated for her injuries.

It is not known when Bryars will be extradited to Texas.