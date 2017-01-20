SXSW organizers calling for volunteers

By Published:
Michelle Obama at SXSW keynote. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Michelle Obama at SXSW keynote 2016. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is rapidly approaching and organizers are calling on Austinites to help.

Tami Richter, SXSW director of event staffing and resources, joins us live in the studio to discuss the call for volunteers.

If this is your first time volunteering for SXSW you can fill out the registration form here

If you are a returning SXSW volunteer you can re-register for this year here

Local volunteers are asked to attend one of the SXSW volunteer information events. The first event is on Jan. 22 at the Austin Convention Center Ballroom ABC, from 3 to 5 p.m. The second volunteer event is Feb. 11 in the same ballroom from 3 to 5 p.m.

