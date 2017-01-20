Suspects broke into Capital Metro rail station to steal bicycle

The two suspects police believe were involved in a burglary at a Capital Metro rail station bike shelter on Oct. 19, 2016 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance photos released by the Austin Police Department on Friday show two suspects who broke into a north Austin Capital Metro rail station last year to steal a bicycle.

Police say the burglary happened at the rail station’s bike shelter at 2427 Kramer Ln. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at 3:04 a.m. Now, officers are asking for your help identifying the two men in the photos.

The first suspect is described as a white male, short, with a small build. The second suspect is described as a while male, tall with a thin build. The first suspect may have jumped the fence surrounding the facility and resembles a suspect who entered the same bike shelter in a similar incident on May 5, 2016.

If you have any information on the burglary, contact APD at 512-974-5856 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

