Reports: Italy avalanche survivor total now 8

An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A hotel in the mountainous region hit again by quakes has been covered by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, on Wednesday evening. (Italian Firefighters via AP)
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Italian news reports say the number of people found alive under the rubble of the avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy has risen to eight, including two children.

State-run RAI, Sky TG24 and the ANSA news agency, citing carabineri, raised the initial number of survivors. Earlier, AP staffers reaching the scene on foot overheard firefighter radio reports saying five people had been located and requesting helicopters to bring them to hospitals.

An estimated 30 people were buried under the Hotel Rigopiano in Italy’s snow-bound Abruzzo region after a huge avalanche covered the resort on Wednesday. Two people initially escaped the devastation and called for help.

Four of the guests were children, the town mayor said.

