Reports: Child sex trafficking spikes more than 800 percent nationwide

By Published: Updated:
Kids playing at a summer camp (KXAN file photo)
Kids playing at a summer camp (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 2013 State Department report found that 27 million people are human trafficking victims worldwide.

The Justice Department says half of the victims are 17-years-old and under. Reports of suspected child sex trafficking jumped 846 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

January is human trafficking awareness month and Brooke Crowder, Executive Director of The Refuge, joins us in the KXAN studio to discuss their efforts.

“Located on 50 acres in a beautiful and restorative setting outside of Austin, Texas, The Refuge Ranch will provide trauma-informed, holistic care for the girls on-site,” said Crowder.

Artistic rendering of the inside of one of the cottages where the girls would stay on their path to recovery.
Artistic rendering of the inside of one of the cottages where the girls would stay on their path to recovery.

The Refuge gives female victims of trafficking a safe place to heal and recover. The ranch is under construction on 50-acres in Bastrop County to offer long-term help for girls ages 11 to 17. Each girl admitted would have her own unique plan for recovery.

“The common denominator among children at risk is their age. Twelve is the average age of a child that is lured into sex trafficking,” says Crowder. “It is runaways, high-risk teens, but it can also be my daughter.”

On Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Life Austin there will be a benefit concert and silent auction that will raise awareness and funds for the continuation of The Refuge construction. Get tickets here. 

Texas is the second highest in the nation for number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Resources Center. In 2015, there were 330 cases of human trafficking in Texas. Most of the victims were women and more than one hundred were minors.

Last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the state’s first human trafficking unit.

If you think you’ve seen a missing child you can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline at 1-800-843-5678. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s