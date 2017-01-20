Protesters march through downtown as President Trump takes office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of protesters are marching on the University of Texas at Austin campus following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

At around 2:45 p.m. Friday, the protesters were walking south on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol. All lanes are closed on Congress. Officers say to expect heavy delays in the area.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area, after previously encouraging people who are employed downtown to work from home on Inauguration Day.

Friday, Jan. 20

J20 UT Walkout: University of Texas students will walk out between 12-4 p.m. They plan to march from the campus to either the State Capitol grounds and/or to Auditorium Shores to join the One Resistance rally. There are no confirmed times or routes at this time. Austin Inauguration Pride Marcy-LGBTQ & Allies Protest Trump: Group plans to be on Capitol grounds from 7-9 p.m. One Resistance: More than 40 organizations in Austin will converge as “one resistance” and protest and march to the capitol grounds from Auditorium Shores. They will begin with a rally at Auditorium Shores from 5-8 p.m. The group intends to march in the road at 5:30 p.m. and has obtained permits. The two possible routes are: Auditorium Shores to eastbound Riverside Drive, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound Eighth Street, to southbound Guadalupe Street to the First Street Bridge and back to Auditorium Shores. Auditorium Shores to northbound First Street Bridge, to eastbound Cesar Chavez, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound Eight Street to southbound Guadalupe Street, to the First Street Bridge and back to Auditorium Shores.



Saturday, Jan. 21

Austin Women’s March: The group will begin marching at 12 p.m. and organizers are asking participants to arrive at least an hour before the march begins. The march will leave from the south side of the capitol, down Congress Avenue, across West Sixth Street, north on Lavaca and back to the south lawn. The march route is approximately 1.5 miles, and should take about 1.5 hours to bring all participants back to the south lawn of the capitol. After the march, there will be speakers, performances and programming on the south lawn.

Expected protest routes

