Police searching for family of man found dead on Christmas Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers have been unable to find family of a man found dead at the H-E-B at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane, on Dec. 24.

Police were called at around 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve to the scene. Officers did not say where the man, Cesar Hernandez-Sanchez, 56, was found on the property.

Foul play is not expected in the death.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office (TCME) is asking for the public’s help. If anyone has information about his family, please contact TCME at 512-854-9960.