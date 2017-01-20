Police: Father of 2-month-old mauled by dog refused drug, alcohol test

San Marcos animal control officers have impounded a family dog investigators say killed a baby in her home Tuesday on Sagewood. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police say their investigation so far shows that there were no signs of previous abuse in the death of a 2-month-old girl mauled to death by a family dog in her San Marcos home on Tuesday.

Preliminary findings do not show old trauma, such as previous broken bones, bruising or other injuries that could indicate prior abuse of the infant, Skylar Dean Julius.

Police found there was not enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for blood tests on the father for drugs or alcohol. Police say the father would not consent to the testing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Hays County District Attorney’s Office for review, which is common practice for this type of investigation, police say.

The Police Department is waiting for autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Toxicology results will take six to eight weeks to complete.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, EMS and SMPD officers were dispatched to Sagewood Trail for a report of a 2-month-old who was unresponsive and had suffered numerous animal bites. The child was taken to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. She was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m.

The father of the child told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer. He woke up about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with numerous bites around her abdomen.

Animal control was contacted, and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home. The dog, which was a pet that had been with the family for more than eight years, was submissive when approached by investigators. The dog will be impounded for at least 10 days after the incident, after which a determination will be made on whether it will be euthanized, the department says.

