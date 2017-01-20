PHOTOS: Inauguration Day protests in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters made their way throughout downtown Austin on Friday, marching against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Major roads and bridges were blocked, snarling traffic for many, similar in range and size to protests in Austin after the presidential election.
Photos taken by KXAN photographers, reporters and viewers show what the day was like for those in the thick of the protest, and in some cases, counter-protest.
Protesters march through Austin as President Trump takes office
