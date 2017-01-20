PHOTOS: Inauguration Day protests in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters made their way throughout downtown Austin on Friday, marching against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Major roads and bridges were blocked, snarling traffic for many, similar in range and size to protests in Austin after the presidential election.

Photos taken by KXAN photographers, reporters and viewers show what the day was like for those in the thick of the protest, and in some cases, counter-protest.

Protesters march through Austin as President Trump takes office View as list View as gallery Open Gallery UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) UT Austin police keeping an eye on student protests (KXAN Photo/ Arezow Doost) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Arezow Doost) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (City of Austin photo) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (KXAN Photo/ Arezow Doost) Police respond to protests in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo) UT students walking out to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump (City of Austin photo) Protest preparation (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Trump protest in Downton Austin (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile) Trump protest (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Trump protest (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Trump protest (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Trump protest in Downtown Austin (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile) Trump protest (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Trump protest (KXAN photo/Leslie Rangel) Pedestrian march on Riverside Dr heading north on Congress. (City of Austin photo) S 1st bridge closed to traffic as pedestrian march heads south to Auditorium Shores. (City of Austin photo)