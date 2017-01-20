Pflugerville police lieutenant under investigation will retire

Related Coverage Money missing from Pflugerville police evidence room

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – A veteran city police lieutenant received an honorable discharge and plans to retire, according to a news release issued Friday. The decision from newly sworn-in Interim Chief Jessica Robledo means an ongoing internal investigation into Lt. Laura Wilkes will be administratively closed.

“I have begun a reorganization of my department and Lt. Laura Wilkes is not part of the future management team,” Interim Chief Robledo said in the release.

However, KXAN obtained a copy of a complaint Wilkes filed against the city of Pflugerville Friday in which she claims she was the victim of age discrimination and was forced to retire. “…it was stated that my shelf life was up and it was time to go. I was forced to retire which is also against the law, and not for any disciplinary matters.”

The subject and scope of the investigation were never made public and the city manager told KXAN News late last year the probe had nothing to do with a separate investigation into missing funds from the city police evidence room – a room Lt. Wilkes oversaw.

Plans to hold a hearing so the owner of the missing money could come forward and make their case have been delayed. A hearing at municipal court was set for last Wednesday, Jan 18. In December, KXAN reported the funds were originally seized in a game room raid in Pflugerville. The operation happened several years ago and was led by a state police agency.

Wilkes served the city for approximately 25 years. Her last day with the city of Pflugerville was Friday.