Man dies after being thrown, run over by his own backhoe

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man contracted to clear land in Williamson County was killed after he was thrown and run over by his own backhoe.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to 8325 Pearson Ranch Rd. around 3 p.m. Friday, next to the Round Rock ISD West Transportation Facility. Authorities say the man’s machine hit a bump, ejecting the man forward. He was then run over by his own machine.

EMS were called to the scene, north of the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 620, and pronounced him deceased at 3:03 p.m. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident.

Deputies say there does not appear to be foul play. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.