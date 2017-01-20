George H.W. and Barbara Bush improving in Houston Hospital

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of an NCAAA college basketball game in Houston. A spokesman says doctors are pleased with the progress the former president is making since he fractured a bone in his neck during a fall. Jim McGrath said Sunday, July 19, 2015, that Bush is doing better and his spirits are good. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE- In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of an NCAAA college basketball game in Houston. A spokesman says doctors are pleased with the progress the former president is making since he fractured a bone in his neck during a fall. Jim McGrath said Sunday, July 19, 2015, that Bush is doing better and his spirits are good. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says doctors have removed Bush’s breathing tube and that he’s breathing well on his own at a Houston hospital.

The tube was inserted Wednesday while the 92-year-old former president was being treated for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says the tube was removed Friday morning at Houston Methodist Hospital.

McGrath says the nation’s 41st president remains in intensive care but is comfortable and using minimal supplemental oxygen.

He says Bush has been watching television coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration with his wife, Barbara, and their son Neil and daughter-in-law Maria.

McGrath says former first lady Barbara Bush also remains hospitalized for treatment of bronchitis, but that she’s feeling better and “focusing on spending time with her husband.” She’s expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend.

