Former President Barack Obama departs Washington

Obama's final salute (NBC video grab)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are departing Washington.

The Obamas held hands as they walked to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes.

The helicopter is heading to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Obama will address staff and supporters before he and his wife fly to California for a vacation.

The Obamas will return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.

