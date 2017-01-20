Families don’t shy away from bringing children to Trump protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department say there were no arrests on inauguration day in Austin despite having thousands of people protesting and rallying across downtown and the Capitol.

Officers told us their main goal was to keep everyone safe as they exercised their First Amendment right to free speech.

In the crowds of demonstrators there were many families and parents with small children of all ages. “We’re here to say he’s not our president, he doesn’t represent American values and he certainly doesn’t represent us,” Julie Ross said. She was in attendance with her husband and two young daughters.

“They’re just as invested, if not more, in America’s future and they’ll be impacted perhaps longer and more importantly then we will be,” Ross said of her children.

Other parents said they were wary of bringing their children because of morning protests that turned violent in Washington D.C.

“I did check online to see if there was tear gas here, I know there was teargas and fires and protests going on in D.C., but I didn’t see that so I decided to bring him,” Gerard Andrews says. He brought his son to help him experience what it’s like to rally.

“I’d like to see what it’s like for him to experience your First Amendment right to gather, your right to assemble, your right to free speech,” Andrews said.

He told us in the end he decided to trust the way Austin Police Department would handle Friday night’s events. “Just this many people, it’s raw emotions, so I think you should have some security, some EMS and I think Austin is prepared for this type of event.”