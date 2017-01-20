Ex-Westlake teacher accused of improper student relationships heads to court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Westlake High School teacher arrested and charged with having improper relationships with two students will face a court hearing on Friday morning.

At 9 a.m. 28-year-old Haeli Wey’s case will head to court. She resigned from teaching at the high school in October 2016 after it was discovered she had inappropriate relationships with students who were under-age.

Wey left the high school seven days after a school administrator heard about texts exchanged between the math teacher and a 17-year-old student. The student told police he met Wey at a summer camp and did not know she was a teacher until the school year started in August.

The texts were discovered by a fellow student who saw messages about the two meeting up for a hike in September. When the student was asked if he had sexual relations with the teacher he said “yeah,” states the affidavit.

While investigators were questioning the initial student, a second 17-year-old student came forward and said he had sex with Wey several times over the span of two months, but stopped because he found out she went on a hike with another student. The second victim told police Wey’s family was close to his family and the two had met at ministry program in June. He said their relationship escalated when Wey accompanied his family on a trip.

The district also notified Child Protective Services and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation. In November, the Texas Education Agency said the number of investigations involving inappropriate relationships between teachers and students was on the rise. The number of agency investigations went from 141 in 2009-2010 to 179 in 2013-2014 and 188 in 2014-2015.