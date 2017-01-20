7 things President Trump promised to do on Day One

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (KXAN) — You’ve heard the chants to build a wall and the calls to repeal Obamacare, now President Trump is starting his new job in the Oval Office.

Here are some of the things he promised to start on his first full day:

1. A hiring freeze

2. One in, two out

  • In an effort to reduce regulations, President Trump said he will create a policy to get rid of two regulations for every new regulation adopted.

3. NAFTA negotiation

  • President Trump’s plan stated he would announce his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement or withdraw from the deal.

4. Lift oil, gas and coal restrictions

  • The president promised to remove certain regulations on energy production.

5. Sanctuary city cuts

  • The president plans to cut funding to cities that do not enforce federal immigration law. It is unclear if Austin will face cuts.

6. “Extreme vetting”

  • The administration seeks to stop immigration from “terror-prone regions” where vetting it believes is not safe. It would also introduce what the president has called “extreme vetting” for immigration.

7. Stop U.N. climate change program payments

  • President Trump plans to use the money to “fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.”

