5 Great Restaurants Both Kids and Parents Will Enjoy

For families, sometimes finding a great place to eat that both the kids and parents can agree on can be a challenge. Lucky for us, Bill Tucker of The Austinot has a solution. It’s a list of Austin’s kid-friendly restaurants that parents will love too! We begin with Contigo. It’s a farm-to-table restaurant on the east side with a kid-friendly menu and a lot of outdoor space for kids to play. Another great place is Waterloo Ice House with all the standards – burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches. And the best part is their restaurant has large windows that look out onto an outdoor play area where kids can run around and burn energy, while parents enjoy the cool AC while still being able to keep an eye on their little ones. Another fun place to eat is Top Notch. Great burgers, and a fun drive-in experience. Another nice place is Mandola’s Market. They have a great kids menu that includes a small scoop of gelato, and for the adults, a great wine list. The last restaurant on the list is Pinthouse Pizza. Tucker said it’s some of the best pizza in Austin, and for the adults, they have some of the best craft beer in town. Go to austinot.com for the very latest local discoveries and best places to eat and drink. You can also see cool entertainment ideas, articles on culture, and everything else that’s fun to do around town.

